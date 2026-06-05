Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Teased For The First Time Ahead Of Global Debut

Hyundai has released the first official teaser of the next-generation i20 premium hatchback, offering an early glimpse of its updated design ahead of a global debut scheduled for next month. The fourth-generation i20 has already been spotted testing internationally, including on Indian roads, indicating that its India launch could follow soon after its global rollout.

The teaser image focuses on the front lighting elements, confirming a significant shift in design. The new i20 will feature a full-width light bar, Y-shaped LED daytime running lamps, and angular headlamps with multi-projector units. These elements align with Hyundai's evolving global design language and have also been seen on test mules.

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Spy images suggest that Hyundai is moving away from the current model's large cascading grille, opting instead for a more compact, rectangular grille paired with a wide lower air intake. The front bumper is expected to feature squared housings for fog lamps, contributing to a sharper and more structured appearance.

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In profile, the next-gen i20 appears to adopt a more defined character line, including a noticeable kink in the rear door window line. While heavy camouflage has concealed some details, the presence of a rear quarter glass remains unclear.

At the rear, although details are limited, the hatchback is expected to feature connected tail-lamps with a light bar design, along with a more steeply raked rear windscreen for a sportier stance.

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Inside, test vehicles have revealed a redesigned dashboard layout with a curved display integrating both the infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster. The hatchback is also likely to feature Hyundai's newer steering wheel design, similar to what is seen in the latest Venue.

While test models were seen with fabric upholstery, final specifications may vary depending on the market and variant positioning. For global markets such as Brazil, the new i20 is expected to offer flex-fuel engine options, including a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. In India, Hyundai is likely to retain the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The possibility of mild-hybrid technology being introduced cannot be ruled out, especially as Hyundai has outlined plans to expand its hybrid portfolio in India by 2030.