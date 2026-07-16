Royal Enfield Classic 350 Updated With Slipper Clutch; Check Prices

Royal Enfield has updated the Classic 350 for 2026 with two practical additions: an assist and slipper clutch, and a faster USB Type-C charging port. The changes are now available only on the dual-channel ABS variants, while the base single-channel model continues without them.

Prices And Variant Split

The Classic 350 range now starts at Rs 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom) for the single-channel Redditch Red variant. However, this base version does not get the new clutch setup or the faster charger.

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The updated equipment is offered only on the dual-channel ABS variants, which now start at Rs 1.95 lakh. At the top of the range, the Emerald Green dual-channel ABS variant is priced at Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

What The New Updates Do

The assist and slipper clutch should make the Royal Enfield Classic 350 easier to live with in daily use. By reducing clutch lever effort, it can help in stop-go traffic, where repeated clutch operation often becomes tiring. It also helps smooth out aggressive downshifts by reducing rear-wheel hop, which adds a bit more comfort and control.

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The motorcycle already had a USB charging port, but Royal Enfield has now switched to a faster Type-C unit. For riders who rely on navigation, phone connectivity or long commutes, that is a useful upgrade even if it does not change the motorcycle's character.

No Mechanical Changes

Other than these two additions, the Classic 350 remains unchanged. It continues to use the same 349cc J-series single-cylinder engine, which produces 20.2 hp and 27 Nm. The chassis and cycle parts also carry over from the previous version.

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The motorcycle retains its upright riding ergonomics along with a unique 19-18-inch spoke wheel combination. The hardware package also comprises a telescopic front fork, twin rear shock absorbers, and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS on the higher variants.