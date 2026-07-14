Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Prices Hiked In India: Here's What It Costs Now

Royal Enfield has revised the prices of the Guerrilla 450 in India, making the motorcycle costlier by up to Rs 2,044 depending on the variant. The update comes without any changes in terms of engine, chassis, and features.

Updated Price List

Variant Old Ex-showroom Price New Ex-showroom Price Price Increase Apex Red Rs. 2,49,194 Rs. 2,51,063 Rs. 1,869 Apex Green Rs. 2,56,387 Rs. 2,58,309 Rs. 1,922 Apex Black - - - Twilight Blue Rs. 2,49,194 Rs. 2,51,063 Rs. 1,869 Shadow Ash Rs. 2,67,116 Rs. 2,69,119 Rs. 2,003 Peix Bronze - - - Smoke Silver - - - Brava Blue Rs. 2,72,479 Rs. 2,74,523 Rs. 2,044

Mechanical Setup Remains The Same

Apart from the change in pricing, nothing has changed mechanically. The Guerrilla 450 continues to use the same 452cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 39 hp and 40 Nm. The motorcycle is still built on a steel twin-spar frame, supported by an inverted front fork and a monoshock at the rear.

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This means riders looking at the Guerrilla 450 will still get the same roadster character and hardware package that defined the bike at launch. For many buyers, the appeal of the model lies in that familiar mix of compact proportions, modern features and the latest Royal Enfield engine platform.

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Feature Package

The Guerrilla 450 also keeps its equipment list intact. It gets a round 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, including call and SMS alerts as well as navigation support. That gives the bike a more practical edge for daily riding and city use.