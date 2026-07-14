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Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Prices Hiked In India: Here's What It Costs Now

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comes without changes in the mechanics or feature list.

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Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Prices Hiked In India: Here's What It Costs Now
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield has revised the prices of the Guerrilla 450 in India, making the motorcycle costlier by up to Rs 2,044 depending on the variant. The update comes without any changes in terms of engine, chassis, and features.

Updated Price List

VariantOld Ex-showroom PriceNew Ex-showroom PricePrice Increase
Apex RedRs. 2,49,194Rs. 2,51,063Rs. 1,869
Apex GreenRs. 2,56,387Rs. 2,58,309Rs. 1,922
Apex Black---
Twilight BlueRs. 2,49,194Rs. 2,51,063Rs. 1,869
Shadow AshRs. 2,67,116Rs. 2,69,119Rs. 2,003
Peix Bronze---
Smoke Silver---
Brava BlueRs. 2,72,479Rs. 2,74,523Rs. 2,044

Mechanical Setup Remains The Same

Apart from the change in pricing, nothing has changed mechanically. The Guerrilla 450 continues to use the same 452cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 39 hp and 40 Nm. The motorcycle is still built on a steel twin-spar frame, supported by an inverted front fork and a monoshock at the rear.

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This means riders looking at the Guerrilla 450 will still get the same roadster character and hardware package that defined the bike at launch. For many buyers, the appeal of the model lies in that familiar mix of compact proportions, modern features and the latest Royal Enfield engine platform.

Also Read: YouTuber Sourav Joshi Backtracks On E20 Fuel Economy Drop Claims, Explains Why

Feature Package

The Guerrilla 450 also keeps its equipment list intact. It gets a round 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, including call and SMS alerts as well as navigation support. That gives the bike a more practical edge for daily riding and city use.

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