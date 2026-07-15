NDTV Fuel & Future Summit 2026: Used EV Market Gaining Traction India, Inquiries Up By 40 Percent

NDTV Fuel & Future Summit 2026: India's used EV market is seeing clearer interest from buyers, with enquiries rising by 40 per cent, Big Boy Toyz COO Ritika Jatin Ahuja revealed while talking about EVs at The Fuel and Future Summit 2026. The trend suggests that electric vehicles are moving beyond first-time adoption and into a more practical resale phase for Indian buyers.

Ahuja said, "The second-hand EV market is gaining traction, with inquiries up by 40 per cent." Her comment reflects a noticeable shift in how customers are approaching electric mobility. What was once seen as a niche choice is now starting to attract buyers who are also considering used options.

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One of the biggest reasons behind this growth appears to be reassurance. Ahuja explained, "Customers are actively seeking buyback assurances, which play a key role in strengthening confidence in EVs."

The growing interest in used EVs also points to a broader change in the Indian market. Buyers who may have been hesitant to commit to a new electric car are now looking at pre-owned models as a lower-risk way to enter the segment. That is especially relevant in urban markets, where EV charging access and running costs matter in daily use.

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The conversation with panelists including Rathin Kukreja, Lead Advisor-Energy (India), Environmental Defense Fund, and Ashish Tandon, Global Head, Customer Excellence, Euler Motors also focused on the subject of creating an ecosystem that creates energy independence for the country.

What It Means For The Market

The rise in enquiries is a sign that the used EV market is beginning to mature. It also suggests that buyers are becoming more open to electric mobility once concerns around ownership support are addressed.

As Ritika Ahuja's remarks show, trust remains central to the segment's growth. Buyback assurances, clear service support and transparent battery health checks are becoming part of the conversation, and that may be what the used EV market needs to grow further in India.