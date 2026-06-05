Green SM Electric Limo Taxi Service Launched In India

Green SM, a Vietnamese mobility service provider, has officially launched Green SM Limo taxi service in India. The service has gone live in New Delhi and will initially operate across key parts of the Delhi-NCR region before expanding in phases. It is to be noted that India is the fifth international market for the brand, followed by Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company says its goal is to offer a safe, reliable, and high-quality mobility option while also creating local employment opportunities for drivers.

Green SM Limo is operated using the VinFast Limo Green, a seven-seater fully electric SUV developed for passenger transport. As per the service provider, each vehicle comes with drinking water, wet tissues, and other basic amenities for passengers.

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To ensure consumers' safety, Green SM says its vehicles are fitted with the Secure-to-Safe safety system, which includes interior and exterior cameras, AI-enabled features, and emergency support buttons for both drivers and passengers. The company has also said that its drivers undergo training in electric vehicle operations, road safety, and customer service.

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According to Green SM, the service model is built around what it calls "Ride 5 Star", a standard focused on vehicle quality, safety, driver conduct, and customer experience. The company said this approach is intended to keep the service consistent across markets.

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Customers in India can book a Green SM Limo ride through the Green SM app, available on both the App Store and Google Play. Rides can also be booked through the hotline or by hailing a vehicle in operating areas. To mark the launch, Green SM is offering a promotional discount from June 5 to June 11, 2026, with savings of up to Rs 250 for app bookings.

At the launch, Green SM also introduced five local partners to its Green Alliance Frontier platform, which connects businesses working in sustainable mobility and green transformation. The company said the platform is designed to encourage collaboration across markets.