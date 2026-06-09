2026 Audi Q7 Revealed With Fresh Design, Three-Seat Configuration, V6 Diesel And More

Audi has officially unveiled the 2026 Audi Q7, bringing a fresh design, more technology, improved practicality, and a powerful V6 diesel engine. The third-generation Audi Q7 continues the legacy of Audi's flagship SUV while adding several new features aimed at families, business users, and long-distance travellers. The new Audi Q7 is expected to strengthen Audi's position in the premium SUV segment with its combination of luxury, performance, and versatility.

2026 Audi Q7: Design & Exterior

The 2026 Audi Q7 gets a completely updated exterior design. The front fascia features a larger Singleframe grille, redesigned air intakes, and sleek digital Matrix LED headlights. Audi has also given the Audi Q7 wider-looking wheel arches and a more upright rear profile, making the SUV appear more muscular and commanding.

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At the rear, the Audi Q7 comes with new digital OLED tail lamps connected by a full-width light bar. Buyers can also choose from multiple digital light signatures, adding a touch of personalization.

2026 Audi Q7: Interior & Cabin

One of the biggest highlights of the new Audi Q7 is its flexible seating layout. The Audi Q7 will be available in five-seat, six-seat, and seven-seat configurations. The five-seat Audi Q7 offers up to 806 litres of boot space, which expands to 2,075 litres with the rear seats folded. The seven-seat version provides up to 722 litres behind the second row and 1,980 litres with the rear seats folded.

The six-seat version gets captain seats in the second row, while the seven-seat Audi Q7 remains the most family-friendly option. The SUV also offers generous luggage space, with up to 806 litres of boot capacity in the five-seat version and over 2,000 litres with the rear seats folded. Audi has also added a redesigned centre console with wireless charging for two smartphones, larger cup holders, and improved storage solutions.

2026 Audi Q7: Features

The cabin of the Audi Q7 now feels more premium than ever. A large panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency is available, allowing occupants to adjust the amount of sunlight entering the cabin. The Audi Q7 also gets a curved OLED display setup, passenger screen, head-up display, voice assistant, connected car features, and access to Audi's app store. A premium Bang & Olufsen sound system with 22 speakers and 4D audio technology is also on offer.

The new Audi Q7 features the updated Audi Assistant voice control system that can handle navigation, vehicle functions, and general queries. If the system cannot answer a question, it can forward the request to ChatGPT, which is integrated into the vehicle interface.

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2026 Audi Q7: Engine & Performance

Powering the Audi Q7 is a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine available in two states of tune. The higher-output version produces 299 PS and 630 Nm, while the lower-spec model develops 245 PS and 500 Nm. The Audi Q7 also benefits from MHEV Plus technology, which can provide an additional power boost when required. An 8-speed automatic gearbox and Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system come as standard.