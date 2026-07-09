Watch: Telangana Man Buys Rs 1.10 Lakh Bike Using Only Rs 10 Coins

A man from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district drew attention after paying for a motorcycle entirely with Rs 10 coins.Konde Raghupathi, a resident of Veliminedu village in Chityala mandal, bought a Hero Splendor Plus from Sri Vinayaka Motors for Rs 1.10 lakh, paying with bags filled with Rs 10 coins. The unusual payment surprised the showroom staff and attracted a crowd, quickly becoming a local talking point. The family's years of disciplined saving and determination to own a motorcycle have won praise from many.

Raghupathi, along with his wife and two children, began collecting Rs 10 coins in 2017 with the aim of buying a vehicle. Despite persistent rumours that Rs 10 coins were not legal tender, they continued to save them, believing their efforts would eventually pay off.

The showroom witnessed an unusual scene as bags of coins were brought in and spread out for counting. Curious locals gathered to watch as five employees spent nearly four hours counting and verifying the coins before completing the sale and handing over the motorcycle.

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Showroom owner Uppu Madhu said Raghupathi had informed him in advance that he intended to pay with coins. Although the staff were initially concerned about the time it would take to count them, they agreed after seeing his determination.

The incident has attracted attention both locally and on social media, with many praising the family's patience, thrift and persistence. It also serves as a reminder that Rs 10 coins remain legal tender and that consistent saving can help turn long-term goals into reality.