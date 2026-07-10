Volkswagen Tayron Life Launched In India At Rs 41.99 Lakh

Volkswagen has launched the new Tayron Life in India at Rs 41.99 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it Rs 5 lakh below the range-topping R-Line variant. The new trim keeps the same engine and drivetrain as the higher-spec version, but it moves away from the sportier styling package and offers a more understated look.

Price And Positioning

The Tayron Life is now the more accessible option in Volkswagen's five-seat SUV line-up. It continues to sit above the brand's mainstream SUV range and goes up against the Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian. Like the R-Line, it is locally assembled at Volkswagen's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant in Maharashtra.

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Exterior Design

The biggest difference between the Tayron Life and the R-Line is the absence of the sporty blacked-out cosmetic package. The front grille, door cladding, wheel-arch surrounds and rear bumper trim are not finished in gloss black on the Life trim.

At the front, the SUV gets a cleaner bumper design with L-shaped slats on the grille, while a silver strip below the grille adds a more restrained appearance. The slim Matrix LED headlamps and illuminated VW logo connected by a light bar are carried over from the higher variant.

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The Tayron measures 4,792 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,789 mm. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels, which are smaller than the R-Line's wheels, and the profile keeps a neat, straight-lined look. At the rear, the bumper design is simpler, but the tail-lamp setup, roof spoiler, light bar and illuminated Volkswagen badge remain unchanged.

Interior And Features

Inside, the Tayron Life is almost identical to the R-Line apart from a few R-specific badges. The feature list is also largely the same, which means buyers still get a 15-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, nine airbags and Level 2 ADAS.

Engine

Mechanically, the Tayron Life uses the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as the R-Line. It produces 204 hp and 320 Nm, and is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels through an AWD system.