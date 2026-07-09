Volkswagen Hints At Lower-Spec Tayron Ahead Of July 10 Launch

Volkswagen has offered the first proper look at the lower-spec Tayron ahead of its launch on July 10. The teaser confirms that the more affordable, non-R-Line version of the SUV will soon join the brand's India line-up, and it gives a fair idea of what buyers can expect from the exterior, cabin and powertrain.

Exterior Design Changes

At the front, the lower-spec Tayron appears to borrow the same headlamp layout seen on the Tayron R-Line. It gets projector LED headlamps, a connected light bar and an illuminated Volkswagen logo at the centre. While the teaser does not fully reveal the grille and front bumper, these areas are expected to be simpler than the sportier R-Line version.

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The side profile shows a new alloy wheel design, though Volkswagen has not yet confirmed the size. For reference, the Tayron R-Line comes with 19-inch wheels. The SUV also features gloss-black wheel arches and roof rails, which help retain a premium look despite the lower-spec positioning.

At the rear, the teaser confirms connected LED tail-lamps and another illuminated Volkswagen badge. The rear bumper design is expected to differ from the R-Line model and may carry a cleaner, more understated finish.

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Cabin And Features

Inside, the lower-spec Tayron can be seen with dual-tone seat upholstery, which is a noticeable change from the all-black interior on the R-Line. The dashboard layout seems to carry over the free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver's display seen in the sportier trim.

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Other visible details include blue ambient lighting, metal pedals and a panoramic sunroof. Volkswagen has not yet shared the complete equipment list, but the lower-spec version is expected to miss out on some of the premium features available on the higher variant.

Engine And Transmission

Mechanically, the lower-spec Volkswagen Tayron is expected to use the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as the Tayron R-Line. This unit produces 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque. It is also likely to continue with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with power delivered to all four wheels through an all-wheel-drive system.