Nissan Tekton SUV Launched At Rs 10.49 Lakh: All About Duster-Based, Sierra Rival

Nissan India has officially launched the Tekton, marking its entry into the mid-size SUV segment in the Indian market. The prices for the Tekton start at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it at the top of the manufacturer's current lineup. This patrol-inspired SUV is now available for bookings, with deliveries set to begin on July 20. Additionally, the brand has announced that Hrithik Roshan is its new brand ambassador.

Nissan Tekton: Design

Tekton comes with an upright stance expected of an SUV. It features a face with a wide grille complemented by the presence of LED headlights and C-shaped DRLs. The front bumper contributes to giving the SUV a rugged appearance, along with a muscular design for the bonnet with prominent curves. It also gets prominent "Tekton" lettering on the bonnet. The theme continues on the side with big wheel arches and 18-inch alloy wheels with pull-style handles for the front doors.

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The rear end of the SUV continues the theme of the front end with a unique design for the taillamps and a rugged design for the rear bumper. The SUV sports the brand's badge on the tailgate, keeping things traditional with a seemingly tall body. All of this is complemented by 11 paint scheme options, including six monotones and five dual-tones.

Nissan Tekton: Variant-Wise Prices

Variant Name Price (INR) Nissan Tekton Tekna+ T280 DCT 18,59,000 Nissan Tekton Tekna T280 DCT 17,79,000 Nissan Tekton N-Connecta T280 DCT 16,49,000 Nissan Tekton Acenta T280 DCT 14,99,000 Nissan Tekton Tekna T280 MT 16,39,000 Nissan Tekton N-Connecta T280 MT 14,99,000 Nissan Tekton Tekna+ T160 MT 16,49,000 Nissan Tekton Tekna T160 MT 15,39,000 Nissan Tekton N-Connecta T160 MT 13,69,000 Nissan Tekton Acenta T160 MT 11,79,000 Nissan Tekton Visia+ T160 MT 11,14,000 Nissan Tekton Visia T160 MT 10,49,000

Nissan Tekton: Interior, Features

The cabin of the Nissan Tekton features dual-tone upholstery with the option of four interior themes. The center of attention is the 10.1-inch infotainment screen along with the 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. It also comes packed with features like a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, dual-zone AC control, powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, Google built-in with Google Maps, Gemini, and more. It also gets paddle shifters, an electronic parking brake, a smart powered tailgate, and adaptive cruise control among other things. All of these features are distributed among six trim levels.

Nissan Tekton: Safety

As for safety, the SUV has received a five-star BNCAP rating, being a "corporate twin" of Duster, as termed by the safety rating agency. It comes packed with features like six airbags, electronic stability program, ISOFIX mounts, ABS, traction control, TPMS, hill hold control, 360-degree camera, and more. To further enhance the safety quotient, the SUV also gets a suite of ADAS features like lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more such features.

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Nissan Tekton: Powertrain, Mileage

Under the hood, the Nissan Tekton houses a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The unit is tuned to produce 100 hp of power and 166 Nm of peak torque. The options also include a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine which puts out 163 hp of power and 280 Nm of peak torque. The list of transmissions includes a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT (specific to the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine). The smaller engine claims a mileage of 19.4 kmpl, while the bigger unit offers a mileage of up to 18.5 kmpl.

Nissan Tekton: Rivals

The Nissan Tekton will compete against models like Renault Duster, Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and others in the same segment.