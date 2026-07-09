Nissan Tekton To Launch Today: Everything We Know Ahead Of Its Global Debut

Nissan is all set to unveil the Tekton on July 9, 2026, marking the global debut of its upcoming midsize SUV. The model will become the second product under Nissan Motor India's 'One Car, One World' strategy and will be manufactured at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Chennai for the Indian market and selected export markets.

While Nissan has revealed the SUV's name and previewed its exterior design, most details regarding its specifications, features, and powertrain remain unconfirmed. Here's everything speculated about the Nissan Tekton so far.

Nissan Tekton Design?

The Nissan Tekton will be positioned above the Magnite in the brand's Indian lineup and is expected to compete in the midsize SUV segment. It is to share its substructures with the new Renault Duster, although Nissan has indicated that the SUV will feature its own distinct design language inspired by the Patrol.

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Official teasers reveal an upright front fascia with a sculpted bonnet, C-shaped lighting signatures, a large grille, and vertically-stacked daytime running lights. The SUV is also expected to feature muscular wheel arches, a 'Double-C' design element on the front doors incorporating a Himalayan mountain motif, roof rails, and a full-width LED light bar at the rear with prominent Tekton badging.

What Features Could The Nissan Tekton Offer?

Nissan has not yet confirmed the interior or equipment list of the Tekton. However, the SUV is expected to share several features with the Renault Duster while receiving its own dashboard design, colours, trims, and upholstery.

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Top-spec variants are speculated to feature a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google integration, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other expected features include connected car technology, a wireless phone charger, a six-speaker Arkamys sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents, passive keyless entry, push-button start, a powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, lumbar adjustment, paddle shifters on automatic variants, premium upholstery, an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, and a spacious boot.

What Safety Features Could It Offer?

The complete safety equipment list has not been officially confirmed.

The Tekton is expected to come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

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The SUV is also speculated to offer Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and forward collision warning.

What Powertrains Could The Nissan Tekton Offer?

Nissan has not confirmed the powertrain lineup for the Tekton.

Based on available information, the SUV is expected to be offered with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 100 PS (100 hp), alongside a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 163 PS (163 hp).

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Both engines are expected to be paired with a six-speed manual transmission, while the 1.3-litre engine is likely to be offered with a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission.

A 1.8-litre strong-hybrid powertrain has also been mentioned in relation to the Renault Duster, although Nissan has not confirmed whether it will be offered on the Tekton.

What Could The Nissan Tekton Cost?

Although Nissan has not announced pricing for the Tekton. The SUV is speculated to be priced similarly to the Renault Duster, which ranges between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Who Will Be The Nissan Tekton's Rivals?

Once launched, the Nissan Tekton is expected to compete in India's midsize SUV segment against models including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.

Nissan has stated that the Tekton will play an important role in the company's future product strategy in India, with further details, including export markets and additional specifications, expected to be revealed later.