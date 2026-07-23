Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launching Tomorrow: Full Details

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the Brezza facelift tomorrow, and the updated compact SUV has already begun arriving at dealerships. With bookings open and several dealer images and clips surfacing online, the new Brezza now appears close to its market debut with a refreshed look and a more feature-rich cabin.

Exterior Updates

Based on the images leaked earlier, the facelifted Brezza retains its familiar upright stance, so it will still look very much like a Brezza at first glance. Most of the visible changes are concentrated at the front, where Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new grille and a revised bumper. Additionally, the design of the headlamp and DRLs has been slightly tweaked.

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On the side, the SUV is expected to get a new alloy wheel design, while the rear may receive modest changes to the bumper and tail-lamp internals. Connected LED tail lamps are also being discussed, although that detail is not confirmed yet.

Cabin Changes

Inside, the Brezza facelift gets more noticeable changes. Maruti Suzuki has updated the centre console layout and added a broader list of comfort and convenience features to keep the SUV competitive in the sub-four-metre segment. Expected equipment includes an auto-dimming IRVM, sunglass holder, automatic climate control, a redesigned centre armrest with storage, a reach and rake-adjustable steering wheel with mounted controls, a 360-degree camera, a wireless charging pad and front parking sensors.

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One of the most important upgrades should be the larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in apps and Alexa integration. Seat ventilation is also expected, which would be a useful addition for buyers in warmer parts of the country.

Engine Options

The new Brezza is expected to be offered with three powertrain choices. These include the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated K15C petrol engine producing 103 hp and 139 Nm, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with 110 hp and 170 Nm, and a CNG variant.

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The petrol engine is likely to be offered with both a six-speed manual and a torque-converter automatic gearbox. The CNG version will use a manual transmission only. It is also expected to get an underbody-mounted tank, which should help free up more boot space and improve practicality.

Booking And Positioning

Bookings for the Brezza facelift are already open for a token amount of Rs 11,000, and the SUV will continue to be sold through Arena dealerships across India. It will continue to compete against models like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, and others in the same segment.