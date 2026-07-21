Maruti Suzuki Facelift Design, Features Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the Brezza facelift on July 24, and the updated compact SUV has already started reaching dealerships. With booking activity underway and more details emerging through dealer videos, the new Brezza now looks ready to enter the market with a stronger feature list and a mildly refreshed design.

Exterior Updates

The facelifted Brezza keeps its familiar upright stance, so the SUV still looks like a Brezza at first glance. The changes are concentrated at the front, where it gets a new grille finished with a Golden Chrome ornament on the showcased vehicle. The bumper has also been revised, now featuring a silver skid plate and a bolder silver insert that houses the number plate.

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The headlamps now use square-shaped LED projectors, while the daytime running lights have also been subtly reshaped. On the side, the new alloy wheel design is immediately noticeable and gives the SUV a fresher appearance without altering its overall proportions. Although the rear was not shown in the video, subtle updates to the bumper and tail-lamp internals are expected, with connected LED tail lamps also being a possibility.

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Cabin Changes

Inside, the SUV has received significant changes with an updated centre console layout. Maruti Suzuki has added several features to keep the Brezza competitive in the sub-four-metre SUV segment. The list includes auto-dimming IRVM, sunglass holder, automatic climate control, redesigned centre armrest with storage, reach and rake adjustable steering wheel with mounted controls, 360-degree camera, wireless charging pad, and front parking sensors.

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Two of the most important upgrades are the larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in apps and Alexa integration, and seat ventilation. The seat ventilation controls are placed on the centre console, close to the parking brake. The SUV also continues with an analog-digital instrument cluster and now gets the Auto Purify system as well.

Engine Options

The new Brezza will be offered with three powertrain choices. These include the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated K15C petrol engine with 103 hp and 139 Nm, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with 110 hp and 170 Nm, and a CNG variant. The petrol engine will likely be available with six-speed manual and torque-converter automatic gearboxes, while the CNG version will use a manual transmission only. The CNG model will also feature an underbody tank to free up more boot space.

Booking And Positioning

Bookings for the new Brezza are already open for a token amount of Rs 11,000, and the SUV will continue to be sold through Arena dealerships.