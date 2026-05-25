Honda ADV 160 Design Patented In India, Will Rival Yamaha Aerox, Hero Xoom 160

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has patented the design of the new Honda ADV 160 in India, hinting at the possible arrival of the premium adventure-style scooter in the country. If launched, the Honda ADV 160 will rival models like the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160 in the growing sporty scooter segment. The design patent has already created excitement among enthusiasts as the Honda ADV 160 is one of Honda's most stylish global scooters. However, Honda has not officially confirmed its India launch yet, and the patent filing could also simply be for intellectual property protection.

Honda ADV 160: Design And Styling

The Honda ADV 160 gets a bold adventure-inspired design that looks very different from regular scooters sold in India. The scooter features a sharp front apron with twin LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLs, giving it a sporty and aggressive appearance. The Honda ADV 160 also gets a tall adjustable windscreen, muscular body panels, and a central spine design instead of a flat floorboard. Honda has clearly designed the scooter for buyers looking for something premium and different from traditional family scooters.

Globally, the Honda ADV 160 is offered in multiple colour options, including Matte Green, Red, White, and Matte Black. The overall styling gives the scooter a proper maxi-scooter feel while also adding a touch of adventure-bike character.

Honda ADV 160: Features And Hardware

Feature-wise, the Honda ADV 160 comes loaded with modern equipment. The scooter gets a fully digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, keyless ignition, USB charging port, and Honda Smart Key technology.

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The Honda ADV 160 also offers traction control and an automatic start-stop system. In terms of practicality, the scooter gets around 27-30 litres of under-seat storage along with an 8.1-litre fuel tank. The scooter rides on 14-inch front and 13-inch rear alloy wheels and gets disc brakes at both ends with single-channel ABS.

Honda ADV 160: Engine And Expected Launch

Powering the Honda ADV 160 is a 156.9cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces around 15.8 bhp and 14.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine is expected to offer a balance of performance and refinement, making the scooter suitable for both city riding and highway touring.

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If launched in India, the Honda ADV 160 could become one of the most premium scooters in Honda's lineup. The scooter would also help Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India enter the growing performance scooter space, currently dominated by the Yamaha Aerox 155.