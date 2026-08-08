Lamborghini Celebrates Miura's 60th With Limited Revuelto Special Edition

Lamborghini has unveiled the Revuelto Miura 60 Degree Homage, a limited-run special edition created to mark 60 years of the iconic Miura. Developed by the brand's Ad Personam personalisation division in collaboration with Centro Stile, the special series will be restricted to 99 examples worldwide and will make its public debut during the 2026 Monterey Car Week.

Miura-Inspired Design

The Revuelto Miura 60 Degree Homage brings several visual references from the original Miura to Lamborghini's modern plug-in hybrid flagship. Buyers can choose from nine heritage-inspired exterior colours, including Arancio, Giallo, Blu Tahiti, Blu Notte, Rosso Arancio, Verde Metallic, Verde Scandal, Nero Noctis and Bianco Monocerus.

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Two exclusive liveries are also available. The Oro Elios theme combines gold-coloured accents with gloss gold wheels, while the Grigio Nimbus treatment pairs grey detailing with matte titanium-finish wheels. Owners of original Miuras can also work with Lamborghini's Ad Personam department to recreate their classic car's original colour combination on the new Revuelto.

Further design details include Miura-inspired lower-body graphics, a discreet Miura 60 logo within the side graphics, a gloss-black Lamborghini wordmark at the rear, black brake callipers and matte-black exhaust tips.

Bespoke Cabin

The retro influence continues inside the cabin. The special edition gets tan leather upholstery and classic "cannelloni" seat stitching inspired by the original Miura. Miura 60 embroidery is placed between the seats, while each car receives a carbon-fibre plaque carrying the inscription "Miura 60 Degree - Serie Speciale 1 di 99".

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These additions are primarily cosmetic, but they give the limited edition a stronger connection to the car it celebrates. The treatment also underlines the fact that this is a collector-focused version rather than a mechanical redesign.

Powertrain Remains Unchanged

The Revuelto Miura 60 Degree Homage retains the standard model's plug-in hybrid powertrain. It combines a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine with three electric motors and an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

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The system produces a combined 1,015 hp and 807 Nm, with power sent to all four wheels. Lamborghini claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 350 kmph.

Pricing And Availability

Lamborghini has not announced pricing for the Revuelto Miura 60 Degree Homage. The standard Revuelto is priced at Rs 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) in India before options, so the limited-edition model is expected to command a significant premium.