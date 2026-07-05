Bengaluru Entrepreneur Swaps Lamborghini With Auto Driver, Wins Hearts: "Unforgettable Moment"

A simple conversation at a traffic signal turned into an unforgettable memory after a Bengaluru entrepreneur handed over the keys to his Lamborghini to an autorickshaw driver who wanted to experience driving a supercar. The heartwarming moment, captured on video by Rakesh KNV, has gone viral across social media, with internet users praising the unexpected act of generosity and trust.

The video begins with Rakesh driving his bright yellow Lamborghini through Bengaluru when an autorickshaw driver pulls up alongside him. Recognising the entrepreneur from his online videos, the driver excitedly tells him that he is a long-time follower and has always admired both him and his luxury sports car. He also expresses his wish to drive the Lamborghini. Instead of simply thanking him for the compliment and driving away, Rakesh makes an offer that leaves the auto driver speechless.

He asks the driver to pull over to the side of the road before handing him the keys to the Lamborghini. The two then swap vehicles. While the auto driver carefully settles into the driver's seat of the high-end supercar, Rakesh climbs into the autorickshaw, smiling as they prepare to set off in each other's vehicles.

The video shows the two driving side by side, each experiencing a completely different mode of transport. For the autorickshaw driver, it was the fulfilment of a lifelong dream. For Rakesh, the ride in the three-wheeler became a nostalgic reminder of his own humble beginnings.

Sharing the clip online, Rakesh revealed that sitting in the autorickshaw brought back memories of a time when life looked very different. He recalled struggling financially in the early stages of his career, when even paying an auto fare felt expensive. Riding in the vehicle again reminded him of how far he had come and made the exchange even more meaningful.

"I risked my Lamborghini for this unforgettable moment! Honestly, driving his auto hit me hard. It took me right back to my struggling days when paying the auto meter was a challenge," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The touching gesture struck a chord with social media users, who flooded the comments section with praise. Many applauded Rakesh for placing his trust in a stranger despite the Lamborghini's enormous value, while others said the video was a reminder that kindness and empathy often leave a bigger impression than wealth itself.

One user wrote, "Bro you earned my respect," while another commented, "The smile on the auto driver's face says everything."