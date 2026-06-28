Auto Rickshaw Driver Shares How ChatGPT Helps In Daily Life, OpenAI Reacts

In a simple yet surprising moment that caught the attention of social media users, a Bengaluru auto driver has shown how artificial intelligence is becoming part of everyday life. His way of using ChatGPT for daily questions and communication has impressed many viewers online.

The interaction came after he spoke to an Instagram creator, where he confidently explained how he uses the AI chatbot in his routine. The video later received a playful response from OpenAI in the comments, leading to wider discussions about practical use of AI across different sections of society.

In the video, the auto driver said he regularly uses ChatGPT whenever he has questions. He explained that he usually types in English but requests answers in Kannada.

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He said that it remembers every question he asks and even connects them to ones he had asked four months earlier.

He also shared that he has explored several features of the chatbot and uses it to understand topics related to work, marriage and other general subjects. He added that he was impressed when he learned that ChatGPT can have real-time voice conversations and can also write and speak in Kannada.

However, he also pointed out a limitation he noticed while using the tool. He said ChatGPT does not always provide complete answers about KP Astrology (Krishnamurti Paddhati Astrology), which he has studied in detail.

He said that the chatbot sometimes gives incomplete or inconsistent information about sub-lords, zodiac signs and their meanings.

He said, "Maybe the database isn't complete," suggesting that the system could improve with more specialised knowledge.

The video later gained attention from OpenAI as well. Responding in the comments, ChatGPT's official account said, "Pookie uncle-ge help madakke always happy, thanks for sharing this."