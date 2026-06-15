Auto Driver's Smartwatch QR Code Hack Goes Viral, Internet Calls It "Peak Bengaluru Moment"

A Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver has become an internet favorite after accepting a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment using a QR code saved on his smartwatch. The moment took off on X (formerly Twitter) when a passenger shared what happened after completing a ride from Indiranagar to Koramangala. "Took an auto today from Indiranagar to Koramangala and asked the driver for the QR code to pay," a user named Hemant wrote. "Bro lifted his wrist; the QR code was on his smartwatch."

The post quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of views, with users in the comments section describing it as a "Peak Bengaluru Moment", an incident that showcases the city's reputation for blending technology with everyday life.

For many online observers, the interaction highlighted just how seamlessly digital payments have been adopted across all layers of Indian society.

Also read | UFC Fighters Training With FBI Agents At Quantico? Kash Patel Reveals Details

See the post here:

Also read | Woman, 21, Dies In Bungee Jump Accident In Brazil, Her Last Social Media Post Shocks Internet

The viral post triggered a wave of comments ranging from financial humour to observations about tech adaptation. "Auto drivers of Koramangala and Indiranagar earn as much as the IT people living there, in my opinion, which is wild," one user commented.

"Another POV: Those who always have both hands working deserve a smartwatch more than the CEO of a tech company," another shared.

"We seriously underestimate the people around us. I was implementing a user-heavy tech project in 2015 which was to be deployed largely in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. All of us were sure it was going to fail, but the people there completely surprised us. We had no idea about the sheer enterprise of our population," a third user shared their thoughts on grassroot innovations.