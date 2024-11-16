Video: Woman Abuses Bengaluru Auto Driver After He Confronts Her Over Ride Cancellation, Cops React

The incident prompted Bengaluru City Police to react.

A video of a heated argument between a female passenger and an auto driver in Bengaluru has sparked a debate online. The clip, going viral on X, shows the auto driver confronting the woman after she allegedly booked two autos simultaneously on different apps and cancelled one at the last minute. The woman, however, denies the allegation, leading to a dramatic exchange between the two. She seems agitated and resorts to using abusive language. At one point, she even tries to throw a punch at the auto driver, asking him to leave.

The whole incident was captured on camera by the autorickshaw driver. The video shows the auto driver asking the woman why she booked two autos simultaneously on two different apps. "I have been waiting here for a long time and you have now cancelled and got into another auto. What are you doing with auto drivers?" he is heard asking.

In response, the woman denies booking his auto via Ola. She insists that she only booked one auto after comparing prices on different apps. The driver, however, claims that she had booked his auto via Ola and then cancelled it in favour of a Rapido ride. The woman then uses abusive language and tries throwing a punch at the auto driver, while asking the other driver to start the ride.

"I did not book two autos. Why are you harassing me? I just checked prices in two different autos and booked one. If you get a call, then it is an app problem. Please leave and do not harass me," the woman says.

The incident prompted Bengaluru City Police to react. Commenting on the post, the cops asked for the location of the incident. "Please DM your contact number and mention place of incident," Bengaluru City Police said.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral on X. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "When a company gives a cancellation feature in its app, why blame customers for using that? Blame drivers, too, when they cancel. Or let the company collect booking charges and give them to the other party. If auto guys were listening to customers, Ola/Uber would not have flourished."

"While canceling an auto ride is not an offense, using such words and hitting someone is. I hope the police investigate this and take appropriate action soon," commented another.

"The app has cancellation feature. Every rider has right to cancel rides. The auto driver has any issues , he can check with the service provider. The driver can delete the app as a protest . Confronting a non-Kannad girl in the middle of the road is not ethical," expressed a third user.

"This is a common practice in bangalore. People start booking on multiple apps because either there are no drivers or drivers cancel. They get cancelation fee. Take it and move on to the next ride. No reason to harass anyone," said another.