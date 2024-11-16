Watch: Scammer Pretending To Be Mumbai Police Officer Calls Real Cop, This Happens Next

The post triggered a wave of reactions from social media users.

In recent years India has witnessed a sharp increase in the number of cybercrime cases. Cybercriminals find innovative ways to scam people out of their hard-earned money. However, in an unexpected turn of events in Kerala, a scammer posing as a police officer received the shock of his life when his victim turned out to be a real cop. The Thrissur City Police shared a video of the entire conversation on social media with a dash of humour. "The tiger who caught the tiger," the department wrote while sharing the clip on Instagram.

The video opens to show the scammer, dressed in a police uniform, introducing himself as an officer from Mumbai. At first, the Thrissur officer engages the scammer in a conversation and tells him that his camera is not working properly. However, seconds later, after the officer repositions his camera to reveal himself in full view, he casually asks, "What do you do?"

This moment leaves the scammer speechless. As he realises his mistake, he laughs in disbelief. The officer, on the other hand, seizes the opportunity, telling the scammer, "Stop doing this work... I have your address, your location, and everything. This is Cyber Cell. It's best you stop doing this work."

Watch the video below:

The Thrissur City Police shared the video on Tuesday. Since then, it has accumulated more than 10,000 likes and over 242,000 views. The post triggered a wave of reactions from social media users. While some found the encounter hilarious, others mocked the scammer's mistake. Some users also praised the Thrissur police's quick thinking in exposing the scam.

Racing to the post, one user wrote, "Scammer scams themselves by calling the actual police. Imagine trying to act like a cop and ending up confessing to the real cops. Thrissur Police cyber cell be like, 'Thank you for your cooperation'."

"This is tragic yet funny end of the fraudster," commented another. "This is what happens when you think you can fool everyone. Poor guy didn't even realise who he was talking to!" said a third user.

"Caught red-handed! That awkward moment when you realise you're the one being scammed," expressed a fourth. "This cop handled it like a pro. Well done to him for turning the tables," added another.

"Great job by the Thrissur Cyber Cell. This is how it's done!" commented one user. "Looks like he won't be wearing that uniform for long," jokingly wrote a user.