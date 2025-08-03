Watch: Cow Under Attack By Panther Saved By Companion In Viral Video

Nature is an unforgiving place, especially in the wild, where animals have to fend for themselves against some of the apex predators. A similar incident was spotted in India's Rajasthan when a panther pounced on a cow, attempting to bring it down and feast on it. Just when it appeared that the cow was done for good, another cow appeared on the scene and managed to scare the big cat away.

The now-viral video has been seemingly recorded by a group of people on a safari ride in Rajasthan. "When a panther grabbed the calf by the neck, the mother rushed to save it. Then what happened, see for yourself. Bali, Pali," the video was captioned as saying.

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 125,000 views as social media users marvelled at the courage of the cow to fend off the deadly panther.

Panther on stroll

Last month, a video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan showed a black panther wandering alongside two typically coloured leopards in a green area of the Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu.

"Bagheera (black panther) and other friends for night walk on the roads of Nilgiris. What a rare thing," the video was captioned.

Bagheera (black panther) and other friends for night walk on the roads of Nilgiris. What a rare thing. pic.twitter.com/NtaNSlWUAp — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 18, 2025

In a subsequent post, Mr Kaswan clarified that black panthers were a melanistic variation of the ordinary leopard (Panthera pardus) and not a distinct species.

Melanism is a hereditary disorder that causes excessive dark pigmentation, giving these animals their black appearance. In some lighting situations, their distinctive leopard rosettes can be seen despite their dark coats.