Viral Video: Bengaluru Auto Driver Abuses Bike Taxi Rider, Case Filed

Bengaluru Police has registered a case after a video of an auto rickshaw driver harassing a bike taxi rider went viral on social media. The video shows the auto driver abusing the driver and smashing one of the bike rider's helmets on the ground.

The bike taxi driver, who is reportedly from the northeast, works with the aggregator Rapido. In the video, the auto driver can be heard telling him that his work is a loss to auto drivers.

"You come from a different place and do this service... It is a loss to Auto drivers," the auto driver says.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday near the Indira Nagar metro station in Bangalore.

The video was shot by an onlooker, who later shared it on Twitter, tagging police and requesting action.

@indiranagaraps is investigating the incident. Strict and necessary action will be taken. https://t.co/QosaVAF0gO — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) March 7, 2023

Bengaluru police have registered a case and said that strict action will be taken.

"Police in Indiranagar are investigating the incident. Strict and necessary action will be taken," Bengaluru City Police said in a tweet.