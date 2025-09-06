Watch: Heartwarming Moment Shows Bengaluru Auto Driver With Baby Strapped To Chest

In a heartwarming video, a Bengaluru auto driver was seen navigating through traffic while carrying a baby strapped to his chest. The emotional video has gone viral on social media. The Instagram video was shared with the text: "He drives to earn but carries what he lives for."

Watch the video here:

The video, which was originally posted in July and gained huge traction recently, shows the auto driver calmly driving while ensuring the baby's safety and comfort.

Social media users have flooded the comments section with admiration for the driver's commitment to his family, with users hoping that the situation was just a one-time emergency for the father.

One user recalled the driver's conversation, revealing his curiosity and appreciation for people from different regions, including Punjabis. The user wrote, "At Banaswadi signal, this auto driver noticed my Punjab-registered car and struck up a conversation. He shared his curiosity and appreciation for Punjabis, and even spoke about his daughter. I was truly amazed by his dedication," one user wrote.

"Personally, it is a sentimental post for me," another user said.

"May you have only success,' a third user wrote.

Rickshaw fitted with an 'ergonomic' gaming chair

In a separate incident, a social media user shared an intriguing photo captured during their autorickshaw commute in Bengaluru. The viral pic shows the rickshaw fitted with an 'ergonomic' gaming chair instead of a regular seat, which not only surprised the passenger but also social media users.

Though Bengaluru's autorickshaw drivers have a notorious reputation owing to myriad reasons, they are also known for their quirky, innovative, and often heartwarming ways of standing out on the road.