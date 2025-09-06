50-Year-Old Chinese Mother Gets Into Law School After Studying From Son's Books

The story of a 50-year-old Chinese woman has inspired many. The woman, identified as Yang, was admitted to law school after studying from her son's exam books, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Yang used her son's study material to prepare for the test after her son had failed the law school entrance exam.

Despite initial setbacks, the woman from Jining in Shandong province, eastern China, kept trying and was eventually admitted to the postgraduate law school of Southwest Forestry University in Kunming, Yunnan province.

The woman graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Shanghai's prestigious Tongji University in the 1990s.

In 2013, the woman suffered severe burns in a fire, which left her with serious injuries on her face and arms. Her left arm lost all function, while her right arm retained half of its function.

She wore a mask in public due to heavy scarring. As per the report, she struggled with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and eventually she quit her job and started receiving a pension several years ago.

"I once had an accident and became disabled. I lost my job. I got depressed. Now I am 50 and I will start a new journey to pursue my dream of a master's degree in law," As per the report, Yang wrote on social media.

"My left arm lost all its function while luckily, my right arm still kept half of its function, enabling me to study," she was quoted as saying.

The woman revealed that she decided to prepare for the entrance exam two years ago when her son failed the same test.

"I was helping him sort out the review materials after he finished the test. I thought what a pity if we sold these books for so little money. When I browsed some pages, I realised the contents were not difficult for me. So I started preparing for the test, using the books left by my son," she said as quoted.

She said the most difficult subject for her was English. "The test is quite challenging. Thanks to the support and company of my husband and my son, I carried it through to victory."