Indian Employee Quits Job After Leave Request For Brother's Wedding Denied, Internet Reacts

An Indian employee claimed in a Reddit post that they had to quit their job after their company refused to grant leave for their brother's wedding, which was in the United States. The Reddit user noted that they applied for 15 working days of leave three weeks in advance, but the company asked them to choose between attending the wedding and resigning.

"I informed my company 3 weeks in advance that I'd need 15 working days off to travel to the US. Instead of understanding, they told me I had to choose: Either I skip my brother's wedding, or resign," the employee wrote in the post.

See the post here:

In the post, the employee clearly mentioned that they don't have heavy financial obligations, and survival wasn't an issue. However, they asked the Reddit community whether or not the decision was right.

The employee claimed that they tried to compromise by reducing the number of leaves, but the company remained firm in its decision.

The user claimed that after four years of dedication to the company, including overwork and accepting a lower salary during difficult times, they decided to leave without having another job lined up.

The user also alleged that the company tried to enforce the notice period and threatened her with warnings about "burning bridges".

"I can't help questioning if I did the right thing by choosing family over work and walking away from a company that didn't stand by me when it mattered," the employee added.

Social media reaction

The Reddit community rallied around her, with many criticising the company's rigid approach and supporting her decision to prioritise family.

One user wrote, "You didn't choose family over career. You choose yourself and your well-being over someone who wouldn't think twice before replacing you. Your company merely saw you as a tool. Today, it's your brother's wedding, tomorrow, god frobid, you could be something related to your health. They won't show consideration for anything because they don't see you as human but mere tool to meet their ends meet. You made the right decision for leaving them."

"Never put your work before family. We are replaceable for everyone and everything, except our family. Even in future, don't feel guilty about skipping work to be with family," another user wrote.

"Jobs can be replaced but family and family bonds cant be. And 4 years is a good time to stay at a company, it was anyways time for a switch girl," a third user wrote.