Woman Tries To Return Dead Plant After 6 Months, Calls It "Defective", Internet Reacts

A Reddit user shared their bizarre experience with a woman who wanted to return a dead plant after six months and asked for a refund. In a post titled, "A customer tried to return a dead plant after 6 months," the Redditor revealed that a woman came to a garden centre, where they work, with a dead rose bush, and demanded a refund.

"I work at a garden center. A woman came in with a completely dried-up, dead rose bush, demanding a refund. When I explained our 30-day return policy, she said, 'Well, it was alive when I bought it! How was I supposed to know it would die? You should guarantee your plants for life!' She threatened to call corporate because we 'sold her a defective plant,' the user wrote.

The post sparked a hilarious reaction. "You did guarantee for life, she just expedited (sic) that process," said one user.

"'You killed one of our plants? That's planticide!' *shout* 'CALL 911! SHE'S A PLANT KILLER!'" wrote another user.

"You should have dragged it across her arm and said "The thorns still work, so it's not technically defective!" a third wrote.

Some users also talked about their plants. One user revealed, "I have one (1) aloe plant that I have kept alive about 25 years, but only because it thrives on neglect. I water it when it starts sagging, and repot occasionally, and it's still growing. I've killed every other plant I've brought into my home, from hearty pothos to a friggin air plant."