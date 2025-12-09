US Tourist Surprised By China's Parking System That Locks Cars Without Payment: "How Insane"

China's rapid development and tech-driven lifestyle often impresses tourists. Recently, an American traveller shared his experience with China's cashless economy and smart parking technology, describing how routine tasks like paying for parking or ordering food are handled entirely through mobile apps, a sharp contrast to what he's used to in the U.S. or Europe. The man, identified as content creator Christian Grossi in Suzhou, showcased a Chinese parking system where a physical barrier automatically pops up to "trap" the car in its spot if the driver has not paid the required fee.

"China is next level. Look at what happens when you park your car. So there are no meters or anything because China is basically cashless. Everything is through these QR codes," he said in the video.

Watch the video here:

How it works:

Drivers scan a QR code upon parking to register their spot and pay for their desired duration using mobile payment apps like Alipay or WeChat Pay.

A small, flat panel device is situated on the ground for each parking spot.

The device remains flat as long as the paid time is active. If the time expires without further payment, the panel tilts upwards, forming a barrier that prevents the car from leaving the spot.

The man noted that attempting to drive away while the barrier is up would likely damage the vehicle.

He also observed that QR codes were widely used for payments in various settings throughout China. In many restaurants, QR codes placed directly on tables provided access to the entire menu and the payment process, allowing customers to order and pay upfront. This approach, he noted, was a reversal of the system commonly seen in the United States and Europe, where payment typically occurs after the meal.

His observations have sparked discussion online, with many praising China's efficient, tech-enabled infrastructure that has become a norm across cities.One user wrote, "Man, I love how you are educating me on life in China. I gotta tell ya, so far it's looking like a great place to live."

Another commented, "Those people be living In the future I need to visit china." A third said, "Cashless means total government control."