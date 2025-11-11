'Gotta Drop Ego': American Tourist Shaves Head On Banks Of Ganga After Making Promise, Video Viral

A US tourist has garnered widespread praise on social media for his commitment and respect for Indian traditions by shaving his head. In a viral video shared by vlogger named @jaystreazy, also known as Jay, he can be seen participating in the traditional head-shaving ceremony in Haridwar, along the banks of the sacred River Ganga, after making a promise to himself at the start of the India trip.

In the clip titled, 'Head shave at the Ganges', Jay revealed that he promised to get his head shaved after committing to livestreaming continuously for two months during his stay in India.

"60 days ago, I made a promise to my livestream community that if I streamed every single day, across India, no breaks, I'd shave my head at the end of it," said Jay in the video posted on Instagram.

"If I make it to 60 days, I'll shave my head. I gotta drop the ego," he could be heard saying at the start of the trip.

After exploring the length of India and sharing stories with his online audience, Jay managed to complete the challenge he set for himself and decided to make good on the promise.

"With their [online fans] help, somehow we did it. To mark that part of the journey, I knew it had to happen somewhere meaningful -- a place known for spiritual release and for shaving your head," said Jay. referring to Haridwar, a holy city in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.

In the video, Jay asks one of the barbers for a haircut. The barber responds by stating Jay is the first foreigner whose hair he has ever cut. Amid the chanting of mantras, the barber shaved Jay's head, who could be seen visibly emotional after the completion of the ritual.

Check The Viral Video Here:

'Respect To You'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 200,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded Jay's commitment.

"Don't worry, you have given your hair to the lord in a most sacred place. Everything will be good from now on," said one user, while another added: "Respect to you, man. Good luck to you for your next adventures."

A third commented: "That's truly incredible! Completing 60 days of reels across India and ending it with a head shave in Haridwar. What a powerful way to honour your journey and our culture. May this new beginning bring you peace and positivity ahead."

A fourth said: "To make a sankalpa and attain it and make a submission like this is unimaginably profound, brother. May all your journeys be as fruitful."