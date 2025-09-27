US Man Stunned After Testing Robotic Legs In China: "This Is Literally The Future"

China's innovation in wearable technology continues to impress, with a new device that's capturing global attention - robotic assistive legs designed to enhance mobility.

An American content creator, Christian Grossi, recently tested these robotic legs during a visit to China and shared his surprising experience on Instagram. The video, posted on September 25, 2025, has since gone viral, amassing over 17 million views and more than 8 lakh likes.

In the clip, Grossi is seen trying on the lightweight robotic legs, which weigh just 1.8 kg. A staff member carefully straps the device around his knees. To his amazement, the legs automatically begin to assist his walking, prompting him to exclaim, "It's moving for me."

As he continued to walk and run, the robotic legs adjusted in real time to his movements, reducing the physical effort required. At maximum power, the device even moved independently, allowing Grossi to run with minimal effort. He described the experience as "walking made easy."

The innovative technology is being seen as a potential game-changer for people with mobility challenges or those engaging in physically demanding activities like hiking.

Grossi's video has sparked widespread interest among tech enthusiasts, fitness experts, and the general public, especially in countries like India, where wearable health and mobility devices are gaining popularity.

"This could be so beneficial for the elderly and those with disabilities," commented a user.

"In the USA they would classify it as a medical device and sell it for 50k, or you would need your health insurance and a prescription," wrote another user.

"Sooner or later the USA will have to realise that China has the world's leading and most advanced technology," commented a third user.