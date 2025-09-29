Video: US Man Stunned After Experiencing "Insane" Library In China: "Bookshop Of Future"

An American vlogger, Christian Grossi, recently explored a library in Chengdu, China, and was left stunned. He even compared it to something straight out of a Harry Potter movie. He shared the experience of visiting the library on Instagram, describing it as a "modern wonder of the world".

Watch the video here:

"Welcome to a modern wonder of the world. This is the bookshop of the future in China. I cannot believe my eyes. This feels like something out of Harry Potter, and I've never seen the movies, but I'm assuming that's what this looks like. This is insane," Grossi can be heard in the video.

This library is located on the 3rd floor of a shopping mall, and you would have no idea it is there just from seeing the entrance.

It boasts a striking, all-white structure with spiral staircases and balconies offering breathtaking views. The library blends reading areas, cafes and impressive architecture, making it perfect for book lovers.

"Also it is completely free to enter, and you are not obligated to buy a book or even a coffee," Grossi wrote in the caption. "Which I think is a major contrast to the USA which would definitely charge an entrance fee."

Social media reaction

Social media users were equally impressed. One user wrote, "China is on another level. The US is a third-world country compared to that."

"This was fun to see! A VERY impressive bookshop in any location. You do go out of your way to visit and show us a wide variety of places in any given country. Much appreciated!" another user wrote.

"I love a library and that's an impressive one!" a third user wrote.