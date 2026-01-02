China To Phase Out Tesla-Style Door Handles Over Safety Risks

China is drawing out a plan to outlaw electrically-powered retractable door handles by 2027, which are slowly becoming a common part of modern vehicles. The decision from the authorities comes following a series of fatal crashes in which the occupants were unable to get out of the car after a collision. With the new rules in place, the vehicles in the country will need to have both interior and exterior door handles with mechanical release functions.

The initial sign of the shift appeared in mid-December when China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology included the proposal in a fresh draft regulation. It requires that any passenger car weighing less than 3.5 tons must have door handles that maintain mechanical functionality after a collision. This change will ease the burdens of emergency responders, who have encountered growing difficulties in quickly freeing passengers from newer electric vehicles after an accident.

Electrically operated retractable door handles, like those found on models such as the Tesla Model S and BYD Seal, have emerged as a signature feature of modern EV design in China. Tesla's push-button handles, present on the Model 3 and Model Y, belong to the same category. Much of the attraction has originated from the aerodynamic efficiency these designs provide, allowing manufacturers to achieve slight improvements in range.

Despite its popularity, this type of door handle has been surrounded by many issues and complaints since 2024. These types of door handles struggle to perform their function in the case of a crash. This has also been the case in some of the high-profile incidents in China.

A restriction in China would create global repercussions. The nation has surpassed Japan to become the largest car exporter in the world, and since local brands must eliminate these features domestically, they will probably apply the same modifications to their models intended for export.