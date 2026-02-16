What Is Chinamaxxing, The Viral Trend Western Internet Stars Are Embracing

A social media trend known as Chinamaxxing is gaining traction across Western audiences, with users posting content showcasing Chinese lifestyle habits and wellness routines.

The trend has spread widely on TikTok, where people share videos featuring practices such as drinking warm apple-infused water, wearing indoor slippers, and performing longevity exercises. Many posts include captions such as “you met me at a very Chinese time in my life” or hashtags including #newlychinese, according to a report in BBC.

Chinamaxxing is boosting China's global cultural influence. The trend has reportedly emerged amid shifting geopolitical narratives linked to policies associated with US President Donald Trump. The Chinese Communist Party has responded positively to what is being seen as improved global perception of Chinese culture. Some link the trend to frustration among young Americans, though its real impact is not clear.

Influencers Drive The Trend

Content creators are playing a big role in amplifying the trend. One of the most influential figures behind the Chinamaxxing meme is Sherry Zhu, a Chinese-American creator on TikTok who shares traditional wellness tips. “Tomorrow you're turning Chinese,” she tells her 7.40 lakh TikTok followers. “And I know that sounds intimidating, but there is no point in fighting it now.”

Supporters say the trend differs from earlier internet jokes linked to China, including memes.

Trend Grows After Pandemic Years

The popularity of Chinamaxxing follows a period marked by global tensions and negative sentiment during the Covid pandemic, when strict lockdowns in Chinese cities drew global attention. China's post-pandemic reopening has coincided with increased visibility of infrastructure growth, technological investment and urban development.

Chinese consumer culture has also gained international exposure through fashion and digital trends linked to brands such as Adidas and beauty trends circulating on Douyin.

“As a Chinese person who has been online throughout years and years of heavy Sinophobia, it felt refreshing to have the mainstream opinion finally shift regarding China,” Claire, a Chinese-Canadian TikTok user. Told BBC Chinese.

Trend Linked To Global Economic Anxiety

Some observers say the trend reflects broader economic and social concerns among younger Western audiences. Technology writer and podcaster Afra Wang said shifting perceptions may be linked to economic uncertainty. “These young people have watched their physical reality remain frozen while China built entire cities,” she says. “When you can't build high-speed rail but you can scroll through videos of Chinese infrastructure, of course the future starts to look Chinese.”

She added that younger generations shaped by global conflicts, economic crises and political unrest face job market uncertainty driven by globalisation and artificial intelligence.

Despite global attention, the trend has drawn limited engagement on Chinese social media. Some online narratives instead focus on criticism of American inequality and social systems.

Online Trend Contrasts With Domestic Challenges

According to the BBC report, viral content often leaves out China's economic challenges, including youth unemployment above 15% and pressures from work culture and the property sector. At the same time, many of the services seen in viral posts rely on gig workers, including delivery networks linked to companies such as Luckin Coffee. Despite this contrast, the trend continues to expand online, with users regularly sharing lifestyle tips and cultural content.