The Rise Of 'Hunter-Style Lovers' In China's Dating Scene. Here's What It Means

The "hunter-style lover" is the latest trend that is emerging in China's dating scene, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The term suggests that this dating trend is probably about a person who hunts wild animals for food or sport.

But actually, it refers to those individuals who are attentive, caring and thoughtful in their romantic relationships. They "hunt" for meaningful gifts or gestures to show their affection. It can be a tasty snack or a beautiful leaf.

The hunter-style lovers focus on the thought and effort behind a gift, rather than its monetary value. They apparently prioritise observation and personalisation, making their partners feel seen and appreciated.

Also read | All about NVIDIA's PersonaPlex, An AI Tool That Talks Like A Friend

As quoted by the media outlet, a psychology expert said that there's science behind their popularity. Xie Shize, who is a PhD candidate in neuroscience at Zhejiang University in China, wrote: "Partners who are willing to spend time on and share resources with their family give us confidence that we have a better chance of survival."

"It is not about giving you good things, but about giving everything he has to you," one online observer said as quoted. Meanwhile, another said, "I prefer to remain single rather than make do with someone selfish."

Also read | All About China's Electromagnetic Catapult That Can Launch And Stop Fighter Jets From Aircraft Carrier

Modern Dating Trends

Not just the "hunter-style lovers", several other dating trends have also gained popularity, especially among the GenZs.

Shrekking: It means settling for a relationship with someone less attractive to live a happy life. The term comes from the famous animated movie "Shrek," in which Princess Fiona "dates down".

Banksying: The trend refers to a calculated and planned breakup. As per this trend, the person who dumps distances themselves from their partner for some time and abruptly announces a breakup.

Yap-Trapping: When someone dominates a conversation, not letting the other person share their thoughts or feelings. It's called a "red flag".

Nanoship: The trend of nanoship means two people being in a casual and non-committed connection. The couples enjoy each other's company with zero expectations.

Cushioning: The trend of cushioning means keeping someone as a backup option, a safety net, in case the primary relationship doesn't work out.