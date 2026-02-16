Chinese Man Finds Tiles, Chocolates Inside iPhone 17 Pro Max Box Gifted By Company

A Chinese man shared his experience of disappointing surprise when he won an iPhone 17 Pro Max at his company's year-end party, only to discover ceramic tiles, chocolates and lollipops inside the box, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The man named Jiang Jiang, who is from the Guangdong province, was extremely happy when announced as the winner of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. He decided to wait until he got home to surprise his wife, but his excitement turned to shock when he opened the box to find the unexpected contents.

Jiang demanded an apology from the event planner, claiming the prank was humiliating. "I expected the year of 2026 to have a lucky beginning, and they turned the year-end party into an April Fools' Day event for me," Jiang said as quoted.

He reportedly said that he doesn't need the phone, but asked the prank player to say sorry to him publicly.

It's not clear what happened next. But the event planner allegedly admitted to swapping the phone as a prank to liven up the atmosphere, but Jiang felt deceived and embarrassed in front of his colleagues.

Social Media Reaction

The incident went viral on Chinese social media, sparking a huge debate about the gift and Jiang's reaction. Some users sympathise with Jiang, and others questioned the authenticity of the invoice found in the box. "Can I get my boss's autograph on my pay rise contract?" an online observer said as quoted.

"These prizes only show that the companies disrespect their employees and are poor," another wrote.

"A year-end party should be an occasion to celebrate the staff's hard work, instead of kissing the boss's behind," a third said.