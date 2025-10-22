Video: Woman Blown Into Busy Road By Fierce Winds In New Zealand

A woman in New Zealand's Wellington had a lucky escape after she was thrown into a busy road by a powerful wind gust. A scary video clip of the incident has been widely circulating on social media, which shows the woman walking on the sidewalk near a traffic signal as wind gusts up to 75 mph were recorded in the area.

The dashcam footage from a nearby car, filmed on Tuesday (Oct 21) around 8 am local time, shows the pedestrian being lifted off her feet and pushed into the crossing as her bag was blown away. Two cars that were approaching the signal, however, managed to brake on time, allowing the woman to walk away unscathed.

The incident occurred when an Orange-level Strong Wind Warning was issued for the area, the nation's second-highest alert level. During that period of the warning, a man was critically injured by a falling branch in a Wellington suburb and later died, according to the New Zealand Police.

Check The Viral Video Here:

Dashcam footage captured the moment a powerful wind gust caused a woman to lose her footing and be blown into the middle of an intersection in New Zealand.



Wind gusts up to 75 mph were recorded in the area, according to the MetService weather agency. Wellington is known as New… pic.twitter.com/Fs9dPQSHLo — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 21, 2025

Also Read | 'Told Them Not To Put Me': Indian Techie's Diwali 'Mayhem' Amid Amazon Outage Viral

'Incredibly Lucky'

As the video went viral, a section of social media users commented that the woman was lucky, while others shared similar experiences involving powerful wind gusts.

"That is incredibly unlucky, followed by incredibly lucky," said one user, while another added: "Remember, your greatest tool to fight the wind is to sit or kneel down. Reducing surface area and getting close to the ground will buy you all the time you need between gusts."

A third commented: "Wow, good thing the driver of the car stopped in time. I've been blown across Lambton quay and slammed into the side of a building, despite not being a small light person. Those gusts are gnarly."

A fourth said: "That's right near my bus stop! I'm a lot sturdier but the headwind was so strong this morning I couldn't move while it was blasting. I had to move between gusts."

Wellington's Airport reported more than 12 hours of gusts over 40 mph on Tuesday. As per the MetService, a Strong Wind Warning has been issued once again for Wellington and other areas in New Zealand for Thursday.