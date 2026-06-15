UFC Fighters Training With FBI Agents At Quantico? Kash Patel Reveals Details

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel opened up about the agency's unique collaboration with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), sharing a video of UFC fighters training with FBI agents at the academy in Quantico, Virginia, where special agents receive world-class training. "This idea was simple. In a partnership with @ufc, we would get the best fighters in the world training with the best cops in the world!" he wrote in the caption. "The American people WILL be protected."

In the video, he said that the kind of threat that law enforcement agents and the American public face is changing constantly. "We need to upgrade the way we defend ourselves and defend the American public. And thanks to the great partnership with the UFC, we're seeing about 300 agents come through here and learn these amazing tactics so they can save American lives," he said without revealing when it was actually shot.

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"We've got amazing athletes here today. We've got Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler, two guys who are fighting at the White House this June. This was a project born from saying, 'Hey, put the best athletes in the world with the best law enforcement agency in the world, and it's a great combination.'"

Watch the video here:

"This coalition-this collaboration with the Ultimate Fighting Championship-may be the greatest thing law enforcement has ever seen," he told the agents and the fighters in the video.

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All about UFC Freedom 250

The video was posted on the same day when UFC Freedom 250, a unique event, was kicked off by President Donald Trump and UFC CEO Dana White, which turned the White House into a professional fight venue. The event was held on June 14, 2026, coinciding with Trump's 80th birthday and Flag Day. It was also billed as part of a year-long celebration of America's 250th anniversary. To the sound of "Hail to the Chief," Trump and White emerged from the Oval Office, crossed the South Portico, and took their seats ringside.

A massive temporary structure nicknamed The Claw loomed over the octagon set up on the lawn. Around 4,300 guests, including Vice President JD Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Cabinet members, and the Trump family, were in attendance. The Claw was basically a 92-foot-tall arched lighting rig.

In a unique spectacle, fighters entered the arena directly from the Oval Office, culminating in a lightweight championship headliner where Justin Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria.

Trump, a longtime UFC supporter, noted that the idea came from a conversation with White after the 2024 election. White also praised Trump, calling him the "toughest and most resilient person" he knows.

However, the spectacle drew intense criticism, with spectators slamming the event, with some calling it a commercialisation of federal property.