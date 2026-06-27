Auto Driver Waives Fare After Learning Boy Helped Schoolgirl, Heartwarming Clip Goes Viral

A simple act of kindness between a school child and an auto driver has moved many people after a video of the moment went viral online. The short clip showed how a small everyday journey turned into a touching exchange of care and generosity.

The video, posted on X, showed a young boy travelling in an auto-rickshaw to drop his younger sister at school. Another girl, who appeared to be from the same school as his sister, also travelled with them. All of them were sitting in the backseat of the auto.

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After reaching the school, both girls got down and walked towards their school, while the boy stayed back to pay the fare for all of them. When he took out money, the auto driver asked him if both girls were his sisters.

The boy politely replied that only one of them was his sister and said that she was getting late so he thought to take her with them.

The auto driver was deeply touched by the boy's thoughtful behaviour. He decided not to accept any fare and told him that he did not need to pay, asked him to stay happy, and told him to buy something to eat with the money and share it with his sister.

In the video, the driver also shared that the moment reminded him of his childhood when he used to ask strangers for lifts. He said he felt happy seeing the children happy and that their happiness meant more to him than any amount of money.

Social Media Reaction

The video went viral on the internet with many social media users praising both the young boy and the auto driver for their kindness.

One user commented, "He's so young and is already a gentleman."

Another user noted, "I remember my own childhood watching this."