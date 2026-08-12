No Marathi, No Licence: Maharashtra's Strict Rules For Auto, Taxi Drivers

The Maharashtra government has made practical knowledge of the Marathi language mandatory for all commercial passenger vehicle drivers in the state, warning of strict penalties for non-compliance with the rules.

A government resolution in this regard will be issued today as the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, will be amended, and the Motor Amendment Rules 2026 will come into effect, officials said. The amendment specifically targets drivers and permit holders of auto-rickshaws, taxis, and app-based motor cabs equipped with electronic meters. Additionally, the mandate for Marathi proficiency is not limited to those behind the wheel but also extends to permit holders. According to the amended Rule 78 and Rule 85, the concerned permit holder must possess practical knowledge of the language.

Under the new rules, if an autorickshaw or taxi driver does not have practical knowledge of Marathi and cannot speak Marathi even at the level required for basic conversation, the driver will first be given a one-month notice. If they fail to learn the language during the one month, then their driving licence will be suspended for three months.

If the driver still fails to learn Marathi after the suspension period, provisions will be made for permanent cancellation of the driving licence.

"These amendments remove ambiguity in the rules and make the importance of practical Marathi for passenger-vehicle drivers clearer. Practical knowledge of the local language is necessary to communicate with passengers, understand their concerns, and ensure a safe and convenient journey," Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said.

The minister further emphasised that the level of Marathi proficiency must be considered "satisfactory" by the concerned licencing authorities to ensure effective communication between the driver and the public.

Earlier in April, the Maharashtra government had given a temporary relief to the commercial drivers across the state, giving them time till August 15 for the next review.