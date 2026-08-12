New Bus Stolen From Maharashtra Depot, Thieves Abandon It After Tyre Puncture

A man is seen sitting on the driver's seat of a brand-new state transport bus, reversing it out of its parking spot and driving it out of a depot in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. Hours later, police were investigating the disappearance of the newly delivered Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) vehicle, which had allegedly been stolen from the Jamner ST depot late on Monday night.

What followed made the incident even more remarkable. The stolen bus reportedly did not get very far after one of its tyres got punctured on the way.

According to reports, the thieves were forced to abandon the vehicle near a village after the tyre puncture and fled from the spot.

The incident has raised concerns about security at the Jamner ST depot, particularly because several other theft cases have reportedly been reported in the area around the bus stand in recent days.

It remains unclear how the thieves managed to take a brand-new bus out of the depot, where the security system failed, and how no one intervened while the vehicle was being driven away.

Questions have also been raised about what steps were taken after the theft was discovered and whether there were any lapses in surveillance or security arrangements at the depot.

The police are investigating the case and are trying to identify the people involved in the theft and determine their motive.