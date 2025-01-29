Reddit User Shares How Alert Bus Conductor In Bengaluru Foiled Phone Theft Attempt

A heartwarming tale of quick thinking and kindness has taken the internet by storm, courtesy of a Reddit user's firsthand account. During a routine commute on a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMPA) bus, the user had their phone stolen by a sly pickpocket. However, thanks to the swift intervention of the bus conductor, the phone was recovered, and the theft was thwarted.

The Reddit user recounted the dramatic events, describing how they felt a subtle push while boarding the bus, only to be shocked by the conductor's sudden yell. The conductor's sharp instincts and rapid response not only saved the day but also earned him widespread acclaim online.

"I usually take the bus to office in Lalbagh where I work. To save time, I usually keep changing buses to reduce waiting at bus stops. Since I board from HSR BDA complex, I travel to Madivala and take a KR Market-bound bus. Sometimes, I board a Majestic-bound bus (going via Shantinagar) and deboard at NIMHANS to board a Lalbagh-bound bus as the options are more," he wrote.

Describing the theft attempt, he further wrote, "Now, while boarding from the rear door, I felt a guy push me from behind, but was not in the mood to argue. Suddenly, the conductor shouted, 'Eyyy, en madthidiya?' (What are you doing?) I thought he was shouting at me, but then I heard something fall on the steps - it was my mobile phone."

See the post here:

The reality of the situation hit home when the conductor discreetly pointed out the suspicious individual who had been trying to swipe the phone. The user's relief at recovering his phone was palpable, as he revealed that it contained vital data. The experience also brought back painful memories of a similar incident 10 years ago, when his phone was stolen at the same bus stop while boarding a bus on the same route.

The user expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the conductor, who not only saved the day but also offered valuable advice to be more cautious in the future. The conductor even shared some insider knowledge, warning the user that these pickpockets often come from Hosur and typically target people standing near the door, where it's easier to make a quick escape.

The experience prompted the Reddit user to share their story, along with some valuable tips for staying vigilant while using public transport. The post also struck a chord with many users, who took to the comments section to share their own similar experiences and words of caution.

"Always keep your phone in your bag, or play music using wired earphones at ALL times. 2. If the conductor tells you to move behind, try your best to. If not possible, keep a good watch on your belongings. 3. Always keep your bag in front. It not only repels thieves but also makes the life of co-passengers easier,'' the user noted.