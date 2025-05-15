On Camera, Naked Man Breaks Into Bengaluru Shop, Steals Phones Worth Rs 25 Lakh

With a mask on his face and a torchlight in hand, a thief entered a mobile shop in Bengaluru with one crucial thing missing - his clothes.

The CCTV footage from a mobile shop in Bommanahalli showed the incident occurred on May 9 after 1.30 am. The thief entered the shop through a broken wall, stole 85 mobile phones of various brands worth around Rs 25 lakh, and fled the scene.

The thief was later arrested and is being questioned. Bommanhalli Police is yet to ascertain why he carried out the theft without wearing clothes.

A naked thief was caught in 2018 for breaking into over 25 homes along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. The man, identified as 28-year-old Edwin Jose, would strip down, slather himself in black pain, and wear his underwear over his head to keep his identity hidden before conducting a theft.