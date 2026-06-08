They Stole Wallet Loaded With Cash On A Bus. Then Luck Ran Out

Police have arrested a woman and her male accomplice for allegedly stealing a wallet containing cash from a passenger aboard a private bus in Kerala's Perumbavoor.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when passengers were getting off a bus at the Perumbavoor private bus stand. According to police, the accused allegedly stole a wallet from a woman's handbag using a well-planned distraction tactic.

The theft was captured on CCTV cameras, prompting the police to launch an immediate investigation. A special team tracked the suspects using footage from multiple cameras across the area.

The accused, identified as Radha, a native of Karnataka, and her male companion Ratheesh, were later arrested from their rented accommodation in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

Police said Ratheesh was also part of the theft operation. Investigators have learned that the duo had been staying in rented rooms at various locations across Ernakulam.

Officials are now probing whether the accused were involved in similar thefts elsewhere in the district.