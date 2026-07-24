Rs 3 Crore Stolen From Maharashtra Council Deputy Chair's Home, Help Arrested

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 45-year-old domestic help employed for nearly 24 years at the Worli residence of Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Sachin Ahir in connection with an alleged theft of valuables worth Rs 2.65 crore.

The accused, identified as Pravin Ramesh Solanki, was produced before the Esplanade Court, which remanded him to police custody till July 30 to enable investigators to trace the stolen valuables and identify other suspects.

During the hearing, the accused's lawyer argued that Solanki was innocent and had been falsely implicated. Police, however, told the court that Solanki had confessed to selling part of the stolen valuables and distributing the proceeds among his associates who are currently on the run.

The investigation began after Sachin Ahir submitted a complaint to the Mumbai Crime Branch chief. An FIR had earlier been registered based on a complaint filed by his son, Krishna Sachin Ahir, reporting that valuables had gone missing from the residence over the past five years.

Police said suspicion also fell on two other domestic help, Satishkumar Mistry and Amitkumar Prasad, after the family found that they had recently purchased houses, vehicles and other assets in their native village in Jharkhand despite drawing modest salaries.

According to investigators, the stolen valuables include 100 grams of gold biscuits worth Rs 15 lakh, two diamond-studded gold bangles valued at Rs 45 lakh, and another diamond bangle worth around Rs 50 lakh, among other items.

The Crime Branch is also investigating whether a short-circuit fire at the residence on October 13, 2025, was used as an opportunity to steal cash and tamper with CCTV footage.

Investigators are further examining claims that some family members experienced lethargy and dizziness, and are probing whether food or imported dietary supplements were allegedly laced with sedatives to facilitate the thefts.