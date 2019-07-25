NCP's Sachin Ahir Joins Shiv Sena Months Ahead Of Maharashtra Election

Sachin Ahir was a cabinet minister in the previous Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra

A top leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sachin Ahir, joined the Shiv Sena today, in a big jolt to the opposition party just months before assembly election in Maharashtra.

Sachin Ahir, who was NCP's Mumbai chief, joined the Sena in the presence of its leader Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray.

Mr Ahir was a cabinet minister in the previous Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra. His defection has once again driven home the opposition's state of disarray as the key state preps for elections later this year.

Sachin Ahir's move is likely to further strengthen the Shiv Sena in an area like Worli in Mumbai, where it has a strong cadre base. He may, however, be less than acceptable to Sena workers who have seen him as a rival for decades.

