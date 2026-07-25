Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Declared; Direct Link To Download Revised Marks Memo

Kerala SAY Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has declared the Kerala Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) Examination Result 2026 today, July 25, 2026. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations can now check and download their revised marks memo from the official website. The SAY examinations were conducted from June 29 to July 3, 2026, in offline, pen-and-paper mode for students seeking to improve or clear their Higher Secondary Examination results. Candidates should keep their registration number ready to access their marks online and download the provisional marks memo.

Direct Link: Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026

How To Check Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026?

Kerala Plus TWO SAY Result 2026 has been released, students can follow these steps to download their revised marks memo:

Visit the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 link.

Enter your registration number in the login window.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the revised marks memo for future reference.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Official Website To Check

To download the DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026, students can check these websites:

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marks Memo

Students should carefully verify the following details on their revised marks memo:

Candidate's name

Registration number

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Qualifying status

Examination name

Result declaration year

Students are advised to verify all details on the revised Kerala Plus Two Marks Memo and contact their respective schools or DHSE authorities in case of any discrepancy.