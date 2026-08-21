BMW X1 LWB Launched In India At Rs 49.90 Lakh

BMW India has expanded the X1 lineup with the launch of the new X1 Long Wheelbase (LWB) at Rs 49.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in a single sDrive18i M Sport variant, the X1 LWB introduces a roomier cabin and a petrol powertrain, while the diesel-powered X1 continues to be offered in the standard wheelbase form.

BMW X1 LWB: Dimension Check

The X1 LWB measures 4,616 mm in length, 1,845 mm in width and 1,641 mm in height, making it noticeably larger than the standard X1 sold in India. Its wheelbase has been extended by 108 mm to 2,802 mm, while overall length has increased by 116 mm. The additional dimensions have primarily been used to improve rear-seat comfort, with BMW claiming 109 mm more knee room and a rear seat cushion that's 15 mm longer, resulting in a significantly more spacious second row.

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BMW X1 LWB: Powertrain Choice

Powering the X1 LWB is a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 156 hp and 230 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with drive sent to the front wheels. Torque output remains unchanged compared to the previous petrol-powered X1, but peak power has increased by 22 hp.

BMW X1 LWB: Exterior

The X1 LWB rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and adopts BMW's latest design language, while retaining much of the styling seen on the standard model. Up front, it features the brand's signature kidney grille, adaptive LED headlamps and LED daytime running lamps. Other exterior highlights include satin-finish roof rails, flush-fitting door handles, a panoramic glass roof, shark-fin antenna, rear spoiler, sculpted bumpers and LED tail lamps.

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BMW X1 LWB: Interior

Inside, the dashboard layout remains largely unchanged, with the focus of the extended wheelbase being enhanced rear-seat comfort. Feature highlights include electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver, powered ORVMs, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents and a powered tailgate.

The feature list on the X1 LWB includes a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, BMW Digital Key, Park Assist Plus, Reverse Assistant, integrated navigation, connected car technology and over-the-air software updates. It also gets a voice assistant, multiple USB Type-C charging ports and selectable drive modes.

BMW X1 LWB: Safety

On the safety front, the SUV is equipped with eight airbags, ABS with EBD, Dynamic Stability Control, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring, an electronic parking brake, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. BMW has also included a suite of ADAS features, further strengthening its safety credentials. The X1 LWB will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40 in the premium compact SUV segment.