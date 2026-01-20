Skoda Kylaq To Get Two New Variants; Sportline Version Arriving By 2026 End

Skoda has surprised the Indian automotive market by unveiling a new variant of the Kylaq SUV, along with the reveal of the Skoda Kushaq facelift. Coinciding with the first anniversary of the Kylaq in India, the company introduced the Classic Plus trim, positioned above the base Classic variant. This new mid-level option has been confirmed, offering both manual and automatic transmission choices. Skoda aims to make it one of the most accessible sub-4 metre SUVs in the country, featuring a "real automatic transmission."

The Skoda Kylaq Classic Plus will be equipped with several convenience features as standard, including an electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, a multi-function steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVM, and cruise control. Additionally, Skoda has announced that the Signature and Signature Plus variants will now include these features as standard. Automatic trims in these versions will also benefit from paddle shifters, offering a sportier driving experience.

Skoda Kylaq

In addition to the Classic Plus, Skoda revealed plans to introduce the Prestige Plus trim, which will expand the Kylaq portfolio from four variants and seven price points to six variants and eleven price points. This broader lineup is designed to give customers more flexibility and choice, catering to a wider range of preferences and budgets.

Looking ahead, Skoda has also confirmed the launch of the Kylaq Sportline later this year. The Sportline is expected to be a sportier and sharper version of the standard Kylaq, appealing to buyers who want a more dynamic design and performance-oriented appeal. With the introduction of Classic Plus, Prestige Plus, and the upcoming Sportline, Skoda is strategically broadening the Kylaq's presence in India, balancing affordability, features, and sportiness to strengthen its position in the competitive SUV market.