Michael Jackson Created A 2,700-Acre Private Fantasy World With Its Own Zoo, Theatre And Theme Park

Most people know Michael Jackson for his music and iconic performances. What many may not know is that the pop star once owned a 2,700-acre ranch in California. And it was far from an ordinary celebrity home. What started as a private estate eventually became a bizarre fantasy world with amusement rides, a Ferris wheel, a zoo, railway tracks, and its own movie theatre.

This was Neverland Ranch.

It Was A Ranch Long Before It Became Neverland

The property in Santa Barbara County was originally known as Zaca Laderas Ranch. Property developer William Bone bought it in 1981, renamed it Sycamore Valley Ranch and developed it into an elaborate private estate. The property included a large main house, formal gardens, a stone bridge and a four-acre lake with a waterfall.

Michael Jackson first encountered the ranch in 1983 while visiting Paul McCartney, who was staying there during the filming of the Say Say Say music video. Five years later, Jackson bought it.

That is when the ranch changed completely.

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Michael Jackson Turned It Into A Private Fantasy World

Jackson renamed the estate Neverland Ranch after the fictional island in Peter Pan, where children never grow up. He then transformed his home into something that looked more like a private theme park than a traditional ranch.

According to The New York Times, the property eventually featured a French country-style home, a movie theatre, a lake, a train station and an amusement park. There was a Ferris wheel, carousel, bumper cars and other rides. The ranch also had a petting zoo with animals and railway systems running through the sprawling property.

One of its most recognisable features was Katherine Station, named after Jackson's mother. It featured a large floral clock. Neverland was both his home and his own private amusement park.

Then Everything Changed

The ranch's story took a dramatic turn in 2003 when authorities searched the property during an investigation that led to Michael Jackson's criminal trial. But he never returned to live at Neverland after the trial. According to his sister La Toya Jackson's book Starting Over, he no longer considered the ranch his home. Jackson died in 2009 without returning to live there.

Neverland later faced financial troubles and foreclosure proceedings. Eventually the famous features that had turned the ranch into a fantasy world slowly began disappearing.

The amusement rides were removed and sold. Some of them later appeared at fairs and amusement parks in different parts of the United States. By 2009, much of the private amusement park that had made Neverland famous was gone.

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Neverland Got Its Old Name Back

The property eventually returned to its former name, Sycamore Valley Ranch. It was put on the market in 2015 with an asking price of $100 million. The price later dropped to $67 million and then to $31 million in 2019. In December 2020, billionaire businessman Ronald Burkle bought the property for $22 million.

The ranch is still there, but Neverland is not what it once was. The sprawling California estate still exists, but the amusement park that once made it one of the world's most unusual celebrity homes is largely gone.

A ranch that started as a private California estate became one of the most extraordinary celebrity homes in the world, only to eventually return to being a private ranch once again.