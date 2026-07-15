National Dental Commission Scraps Compulsory Rotary Internship, provisional Registration For BDS students

The National Dental Commission (NDC) has announced a major relief for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) students by removing the requirement of obtaining a Provisional Registration certificate before starting their compulsory one-year rotatory internship.

With the new decision, BDS graduates can now begin their internship immediately after completing their course without waiting for a provisional registration certificate. The new rule has come into effect immediately.

According to the NDC, the decision was taken after receiving several complaints from students about delays in getting provisional registration. Many students said the delay affected the start of their internship and, in some cases, also created problems while applying for permanent registration. The commission also noted that different states were following different procedures, leading to confusion and unnecessary delays.

In an official notification, the NDC said the move is aimed at making the system simpler, more student-friendly and in line with the Government of India's initiatives on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), Ease of Living and regulatory simplification.

Read Full notice here

The commission has directed universities, deemed universities, examining authorities, dental colleges, hospitals and other institutions not to insist on provisional registration for the commencement or completion of the compulsory rotatory internship or for any academic, clinical or administrative purpose related to it.

A compulsory rotatory internship is a mandatory 12-month clinical training programme that every BDS graduate must complete before becoming eligible for permanent registration and beginning professional practice. During the internship, students receive hands-on training in different dental specialities and treat patients under the supervision of experienced faculty members.

The NDC said the latest decision will ensure uniform implementation of internship rules across the country, reduce paperwork and help students begin their clinical training without unnecessary procedural hurdles.

The revised provision was approved by the National Dental Commission at its meeting held on July 9, 2026, and is effective immediately. The move is expected to benefit thousands of BDS students by making the transition from academic study to clinical training smoother and faster.