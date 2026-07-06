Health Ministry Mandates 80% Biometric Attendance For Postgraduate Dentists

The National Dental Commission (NDC) has directed all dental colleges and universities across the country to ensure that postgraduate (PG) dental students have at least 80 per cent biometric attendance to become eligible for university examinations.

The commission has also warned institutions that they will be held responsible if students with less than the required attendance are allowed to appear in the exams.

The NDC said, "You are hereby directed to ensure that no PG student is allowed to appear in the University/PG examination, if the biometric attendance is less than 80 per cent, and the institution shall be held responsible for such non-compliance with the statutory directions issued by the National Dental Commission."

Read official notice here

Earlier directive

The latest instruction follows an earlier directive issued on January 19, 2026, when the then Dental Council of India (DCI) had asked dental colleges to implement the minimum biometric attendance requirement for postgraduate students.

The earlier order was based on the recommendations of the DCI's Grievance Sub-Committee, which reviewed complaints about low attendance among PG dental students in colleges across Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The NDC has now reminded all institutions to strictly enforce the attendance rule. It also said that colleges and universities that fail to comply with the directive may be held responsible for violating the commission's statutory directions.

The move aims to improve attendance, strengthen academic discipline and ensure better standards in postgraduate dental education across the country.